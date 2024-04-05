City approves site for new county jail

Apr. 5—ANDERSON — With no remonstrance by local residents, the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals cleared the final hurdle for the construction of a new county jail.

The Board of Zoning Appeals voted unanimously Wednesday to approve requests from the Madison County Commissioners for a special exception and three variances.

The BZA approved variances from the required 80 acres for a correctional facility, construction within 300 feet of a residential area, and a sign variance.

Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said board members were considering the request for an important project.

Stires said a measurement from the wall of the planned $110.5 million jail to the nearest residential wall was approximately 700 feet.

Dave Cravens, chief of the Anderson Fire Department, asked for a paved drive around the jail building for access by equipment and fire hydrants not spaced more than 400 feet apart.

Sanjay Patel, project manager with RQAW Architecture, said the concerns of the fire chief would be addressed in the final design.

BZA Chairman Rudy Williams said it appeared the jail facility would be a tight fit on the 26-acre site for the 550-bed facility.

Patel said the firm has overseen other jails in Indiana of a similar design.

Williams asked if there is a need for a new jail.

Patel said the current jail needs considerable repair work and has become costly to maintain.

Sheriff John Beeman said the current jail is overcrowded and the county is paying to house inmates in other counties.

"We're in a critical situation," Beeman said. "Every delay could result in lawsuits against the county."

The current jail was built following a class action lawsuit filed by inmates and a federal judge requiring the construction of a new facility.

"If a lawsuit is filed, the courts will build the jail and the county will have to write the checks," Commissioner John Richwine said.

Richwine said the county looked at several other locations but that Meijer, which owned the property on north Broadway was willing to sell.

Patel said there is room for future expansion of the jail on the site.

He said construction would start this summer and take approximately 24 months to complete.

"We're planning for the future," Patel said.

The county is buying the property from Meijer at a cost of $795,000.

The jail is proposed for a 26-acre site located west of the Wendy's restaurant.

The jail facility and administrative offices will be a 169,100-square-foot, two-story structure that will include 250 parking spaces.

