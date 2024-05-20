City of Appleton to continue Independence Day fireworks event to be simplified, alcohol-free

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After its event organizer withdrew, the City of Appleton says the tradition of Independence Day fireworks at Memorial Park will be continued but not without some changes to simplify the event.

According to a release, The City of Appleton Parks and Recreation Department is fully taking over as the organizers of the annual fireworks event after the Appleton Jaycees announced they would no longer serve as host.

Officials say the Parks and Recreation Department will work in partnership with Festival Food to provide a “family-friendly” and “fireworks-focused” event.

We are grateful to the Appleton Jaycees for hosting fireworks in our community for many years. Celebrating Independence Day is so important to our community that the City of Appleton is stepping into the role of host to ensure the tradition continues, and it would not be possible without the ongoing support of Festival Foods. Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford

Officials say that Festival Foods will continue to proudly sponsor the event as its main sponsor demonstrating its commitment to supporting events within the community and continuing to help foster a sense of togetherness within the Appleton community.

The event will also see other changes be made due to what officials say are a response to community needs and logistical considerations.

For starters, the event is expected to be “simplified.” The day’s event is said to be focused solely on the fireworks and will be alcohol-free. Unlike in the past, there will also be no food or drinks for sale and there will be no live music available at the venue.

While the format may be slightly different this year, we’re dedicated to providing a fantastic experience for our community. We’re incredibly grateful to Festival Foods for their sponsorship, and we look forward to celebrating Independence Day together! Dean Gazza, Park and Rec Director for the City of Appleton

The Independence Day fireworks are expected to, barring any unforeseen weather conditions, begin on Wednesday, July 3 at 9:45 p.m.

