City announces new interim airport director

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has named an interim director for El Paso International Airport.

Juan Antonio (Tony) Nevarez has been named the new interim director for the airport, the City announced in a news release sent out on Tuesday, April 9.

Nevarez has served as the assistant director of aviation for operations and security at the airport since 2017. He will begin his new role on April 26.

Nevarez has worked at El Paso International Airport for more than 20 years, starting out as an assistant operations officer.

“Through his hard work, commitment, and leadership skills, he steadily rose through the ranks, serving in critical roles including Airport Security Coordinator, Operations Manager, and most recently as the Assistant Director of Aviation for Operations and Security,” a City news release stated.

“The City has a remarkable team at the Airport and I have great confidence in selecting Tony to lead them during this transitional period,” said interim City Manager Cary Westin. “His extensive experience and passion for aviation make him the ideal leader to guide the El Paso International Airport.”

Nevarez is also a licensed commercial/instrument pilot and FAA 107 commercial drone pilot. He holds a bachelor of science in professional aviation from Louisiana Tech University.

The City will open a national search to identify a permanent airport director.

