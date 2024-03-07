City announces group to review design recommendations of downtown corridor
The city of Port Huron announced a new roundtable working group to gauge community feedback on downtown’s Main Street this week.
It comes amid early design efforts to reconstruct Huron Avenue from the Military Street Bridge to Glenwood Avenue — a massive project the Michigan Department of Transportation has slated to start in spring 2026, as Huron and Military are part of the state’s Interstate 94/69 business loop through town.
The city’s new Huron Avenue/Military Street working group will be tasked with advising and working with city staff and MDOT on reviewing any possible changes to the design of the downtown corridor, as well as making a recommendation on design changes to the mayor and City Council.
“I have assembled a group of residents, business owners and community advocates to help ensure community input is heard and factored into any possible design changes for downtown,” City Manager James Freed said in statement. “People love their downtown and rightfully so want to have input in future design changes.”
The members of the working group include:
Jim Soto, a local community biking advocate
Tyler Moldovan, a resident who often spearheads community planning discussions on social media
Sheri Faust, director of the Friends of the St. Clair River, representing the Bridge to Bay Trail
Josh Chapman, president and CEO of the Blue Water YMCA
Casey Harris, owner of Casey’s Pizza
Amy Maes, of the Disability Network of Eastern Michigan
Hale Walker, of Michigan Mutual, Inc. and MiMutual Mortgage
Jackie Hanton, of the Community Foundation of St. Clair County
Pete Lacey, senior vice president at St. Clair County Community College
Kate Voss, owner of Kate’s Downtown
Bruce Francek, a downtown resident
Dave McElroy, general manager of Blue Water Area Transit
The work group will begin meeting in April with a formal report and recommendations expected to be delivered to City Council next fall.
In a statement, Mayor Pauline Repp said, “This is a big decision we have to make, and we need to be sure that we have heard from the community stakeholders. The council and I are very supportive of the formation of this working group, and we look forward to hearing from them in the near future.”
This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: City announces group to review design recommendations of downtown corridor