City announces group to review design recommendations of downtown corridor

Cars travel south through downtown Port Huron on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, on Huron Avenue. Part of a state throughway, the Michigan Department of Transportation will reconstruct the roadway from the Military Street Bridge to Glenwood Avenue in 2026.

The city of Port Huron announced a new roundtable working group to gauge community feedback on downtown’s Main Street this week.

It comes amid early design efforts to reconstruct Huron Avenue from the Military Street Bridge to Glenwood Avenue — a massive project the Michigan Department of Transportation has slated to start in spring 2026, as Huron and Military are part of the state’s Interstate 94/69 business loop through town.

The city’s new Huron Avenue/Military Street working group will be tasked with advising and working with city staff and MDOT on reviewing any possible changes to the design of the downtown corridor, as well as making a recommendation on design changes to the mayor and City Council.

“I have assembled a group of residents, business owners and community advocates to help ensure community input is heard and factored into any possible design changes for downtown,” City Manager James Freed said in statement. “People love their downtown and rightfully so want to have input in future design changes.”

The members of the working group include:

Jim Soto, a local community biking advocate

Tyler Moldovan, a resident who often spearheads community planning discussions on social media

Sheri Faust, director of the Friends of the St. Clair River, representing the Bridge to Bay Trail

Josh Chapman, president and CEO of the Blue Water YMCA

Casey Harris, owner of Casey’s Pizza

Amy Maes, of the Disability Network of Eastern Michigan

Hale Walker, of Michigan Mutual, Inc. and MiMutual Mortgage

Jackie Hanton, of the Community Foundation of St. Clair County

Pete Lacey, senior vice president at St. Clair County Community College

Kate Voss, owner of Kate’s Downtown

Bruce Francek, a downtown resident

Dave McElroy, general manager of Blue Water Area Transit

The work group will begin meeting in April with a formal report and recommendations expected to be delivered to City Council next fall.

In a statement, Mayor Pauline Repp said, “This is a big decision we have to make, and we need to be sure that we have heard from the community stakeholders. The council and I are very supportive of the formation of this working group, and we look forward to hearing from them in the near future.”

