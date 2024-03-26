City announces Good Friday services schedule

Mar. 26—THOMASVILLE- City of Thomasville Administrative Offices will be closed Friday, March 29, in observance of the Good Friday holiday.

Additional service schedules and hours are as follows:

Regular 24-hour operational schedule. Call (229) 227-5499 for assistance.

There will be no change to pick-up schedules. Customers are encouraged to place containers curbside by 7 a.m. to avoid a lapse in service.

The Landfill will be open for normal hours of operation from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Country Oaks will be open for normal hours of operation from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tee times are recommended. Schedule tee times online at CountryOaksGolfCourse.org or by calling (229) 225-4333.

The Municipal Airport will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.