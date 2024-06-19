City allocates some opioid settlement money

Jun. 19—The City of Chandler is finally starting to spend some of the money it received as part of a nationwide opioid settlement.

City Council approved two contracts for $50,000 each to nonprofits dedicated to helping local residents overcome and treat opioid addictions.

Johnson & Johnson, and three large distributors (McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health) agreed to pay $26 billion to help communities across the country deal with the impact of opioid addictions.

Chandler and other Arizona communities banned together as the One Arizona pact. Their share of that total settlement is expected to be $542 million over 18 years.

Maricopa County communities are expecting their share of the state total to be about $80 million.

Council approved contracts with Recovery Cafe Arizona and EMPACT-Suicide Prevention Center at its June 13 meeting. The $100,000 it is committing still leaves most of the funds it received so far — over $750,000.

Recovery Cafe provides a peer-recovery center model that includes support groups, social connections, computer access and other services. The city funding will support coaching sessions, recovery circles and educational opportunities through the School for Recovery for 200 Chandler residents.

EMPACT Suicide Prevention Center is being tasked with presenting nationally recognized evidence-based prevention curricula to about 625 students in the Chandler Unified School District.

The two classes to be presented are "Too Good for Drugs" and "Operation Prevention." Both classes will involve parents to ensure that the children continue to learn the lessons at home.

This is not all of the city's plan for addressing opioid addiction.

Staff presented some options to Council at a August 2023 work session. Other ideas included supporting local sober living homes and purchasing more leave behind kits for first responders and others.

Those kits would include Narcan, a life-saving drug that can counter the effects of opioids if given quickly to anyone who has overdosed on the narcotic. There also was discussion about setting aside some money for data collection.

The most contentious part of that presentation involved a proposed pilot program for a crisis response team. The argument mainly involved its price tag. The estimated cost at the time was about $313,000 for 40 hours a week for one eyar, the highest cost of any of the five proposals.

Council members at the time supported more money for sober living homes rather than the response teams.

A response team is still in the works. Fire Chief Tom Dwiggins is leading the effort on what that will look like. However, it is not ready yet for presenting to the council and he did not return a call requesting an update on his planning.

The high cost stems from the fact that the city would be hiring an outside behavioral health agency and asking it to provide staff and vans for responding to crises. The teams would comprise two people, one a city employer in the Navigator office and the other from the outside agency.

Dwiggins said then his department handles about 500 calls a year that appear to be opioid related.

The original plan presented in 2023 was to spend $50,000 on education, just under $20,000 on the Narcan kits and $57,000 on sober living services while data collection would be handled by city staff.

"I want to express our deepest gratitude of your generous funding and unwavering support," said Anthony Eaton, the executive director of Recovery Café, at the council meeting. "This vital contribution empowers us to continue our mission in fighting the opioid crisis here.

"Your investment directly impacts the lives of those struggling with addiction, providing them with a safe, supportive community and essential resources for their recovery journey."