City alert: Train derails in between Wyoming, Lockland; evacuations underway

A train has derailed in between the cities of Wyoming and Lockland Saturday evening, according to an alert from the city of Wyoming.

A train has derailed in between the cities of Wyoming and Lockland Saturday evening, according to an alert from the city of Wyoming.

The alert was sent out via text message at 8:55 p.m., announcing that the derailment occurred between Wyoming and Cooper avenues. Wyoming said it was evacuating 500 feet from the tracks, which separate Wyoming from Lockland.

Lockland Assistant Fire Chief Josh Blum said people near the tracks were being asked to shelter in place, and downtown Lockland remained crowded.

Blum said there had been no injuries and no evidence of any hazardous leaks from the three derailed cars. The derailment had damaged the tracks and CSX officials had been called in.

The Enquirer reached out to CSX for comment but has yet to receive a response.

The train stretched for at least a mile, with all crossings blocked between Wyoming and Lockland as well in Cincinnati's Hartwell neighborhood.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: City of Wyoming: Train has derailed between Wyoming, Cooper avenues