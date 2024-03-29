City of Albuquerque hosting worm composting class
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spring is here and the City of Albuquerque is hosting a composting class to help people transform their garden scraps and yard trimmings into rich, fertile soil. This particular event will be about vermicomposting where worms break down food scraps instead of bacteria and oxygen with the more common hot composting.
The class is free at the Open Space Visitor Center on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
