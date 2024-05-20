City of Albuquerque hosting National Trails Day event on June 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is bringing back its National Trails Day event. The city’s Open Space Divison and Open Space Alliance will host a morning of trail projects and trash clean up in the Elena Gallegos Open Space.

Volunteers will need to register and sign waivers before choosing their project for the day. Snacks and lunch will be provided as well as a raffle to win prizes from local businesses. The event will take place on June 1 at 8:30 a.m. at the Elenga Gallegos Open Space Shelter Reservation area.

