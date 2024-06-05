City of Akron to host press conference today to update mass shooting investigation

The city of Akron will host a press conference today at 2 p.m. to provide updates on the latest in the investigation into Sunday’s mass shooting. The press conference will go over investigation details, update on victims and provide local media with an opportunity to ask questions, according to city officials.

At this time, there is no vehicle description or suspect information to provide, and no arrests have been made, according to officials.

Law enforcement is still trying to determine who opened fire on a crowd of people at an East Akron gathering shortly after midnight June 2 that resulted in 25 people being shot, and the death of 27-year-old LaTeris Cook.

The city will livestream the press conference on the Mayor's Office Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron mass shooting update: Mayor's office to host press conference