City of Abilene seeks to renovate convention center to compete with booming downtown hotel

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Renovations to the Abilene Convention Center were proposed in a recent city council meeting. Those proposed renovations come with a half-million dollar price tag to start off.

“With the construction of the double tree hotel, the convention center is truly showing its age. It’s hard to compete with a facility that is brand new,” Abilene’s City Manager, Robert Hanna, addressed the council.

Hanna proposed hiring the same firm that helped develop the DoubleTree by Hilton Abilene Downtown Convention Center. That firm would perform a study on what it would take to renovate the Abilene Convention Center, located just about two blocks away.

That starting rate of $500,000 would come from the convention center’s fund, which is said to have about $1.2 million in it as part of a 2017 agreement to take a penny from Abilene taxpayers’ property taxes.

