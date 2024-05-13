City of Abilene elects mayor pro-tem, deputy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has a new mayor pro-tem (pro tempore) and deputy. Mayor Weldon Hurt isn’t going anywhere, but in the event that he is unable to fulfil his mayoral duties, a pro-tem and deputy are elected.

Generally, these two titles are given to senior council members who would be up for reelection soon. Meaning, Place 5 councilman Kyle McAlister is elected mayor pro-tem, and Place 6 councilman Travis Craver is deputy mayor pro-tem.

Councilman McAlister is currently serving his fourth term on the Abilene City Council. He was last reelected in May 2022. Likewise, Councilman Craver is in the middle of his second term.

