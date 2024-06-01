Citizens weigh in on Trump guilty verdict

Jun. 1—CUMBERLAND — Area citizens shared their thoughts on Thursday's conviction of President Donald Trump in a hush-money trial where a New York jury found him guilty on 34 counts.

Scott Foard of Frostburg, a Democrat, feels justice was served.

"If you take Mr. Trump out of it, everyone should be celebrating that that is exactly what happens in a trial," said Foard. "They (Trump's attorneys) were able to submit evidence to clear his name and by all reports Trump was actively involved in his own defense."

Foard said he's "happy to see the justice system works."

"As for it being Mr. Trump, as a citizen I am glad to see that justice finally comes to someone who so richly deserves it for so long. This conman wants to suspend or overthrow the Constitution so he can be president and that is now how we do things in America?"

State Sen. Mike McKay, a Republican, was disappointed in the verdict.

"I hate to say it, but the expected guilty verdict from a partisan court shouldn't be that surprising," McKay said. "It wasn't fair in the way certain things were allowed by the judge and certain things were not.

"I don't think people should get upset about it and don't fall for it. I believe the verdict will ultimately be reversed when all the appeals are in," McKay said.

McKay believes the verdict has energized the Trump base. "They can't separate us from Trump and the ideals of MAGA that came before Trump. It's time Republicans and Independents see that our courts are never weaponized again."

Mary Helen Spear of Swanton, a member of the Democratic Club of Garrett County, said she was impressed by the work of the jury.

"Twelve randomly selected ordinary Americans took an oath to follow the law," Spear said. "They listened to the evidence with an open mind and reached a verdict. The judicial process worked.

"Now Americans must decide who they want as the leader of our country," she said. "No one should be above the law no matter who they are or what party they're in or they're rich or poor."

Bob Ferrell of Flintstone, a member of the Republican Central Committee," said Thursday's verdict "was a travesty."

"I still don't understand what crime was committed. You had the witness that committed perjury," Ferrell said. "The whole thing confuses me. It troubles me for the country. When did we make the criminal justice system part of the political agenda? You combine a bunch of stuff and make a felony of it so we can try this man."

Foard doesn't think Trump will serve prison time.

"I think there is zero chance he will serve time in jail," he said. "I don't think a custodial sentence is appropriate for this crime. But, it proves the man is unfit to hold the office."

