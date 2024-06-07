Citizens concerned over safety of Freddie Dunn Bridge in Ville Platte

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)– Citizens in Ville Platte are concerned about a bridge they say is faulty and unsafe for people to drive and walk across.

Concerns of exposed metal, boxcar railing and the worn-down look of the Freddie Dunn Bridge is upsetting for citizens who say the parish’s police jury told them the bridge would be taken care of.

Michael Nelson says the bridge is unsafe because of the materials used to repair it.

“This bridge here is one of the main entrances coming into the neighborhood,” Nelson said.

Arthur Sampson Jr. said he feels the infrastructure needs to be addressed.

“We were told that the money was there, they were gonna fix this and everything,” Sampson said.

Daniel Arvie, Evangeline Parish Police Juror for District 9, said authorities are aware of the concerns, but the bridge is safe.

Arvie says he “knows the people in the district have concerns about the bridge,” but the police jury is waiting until the bridge “settles” before they move forward with continued repairs.

Dirk Deville, the police jury’s secretary-treasurer, said the repaired Freddie Dunn bridge is a lot safer than the original one. He says although $40,000 was spent repairing the bridge, the reason it does not look like others is because of the difference in funding.

“Those bridges were done with state funds,” Deville said. “This bridge did not qualify for state funding. It only qualified for what we had. So, we did what we had, and it is a very solid bridge at this point.”

