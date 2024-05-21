Citizens can call in to ask questions of Sen. Ken Yager at tele-town hall on May 29

Tennessee state Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, will host a tele-town hall event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29. Many citizens of the 12th Senatorial District may be called to participate, but all citizens can call in using the following number: 855-269-4484.

“It is a privilege to represent nine of the finest counties in the Tennessee Senate,” Yager said in a news release. “I look forward to the opportunity to hear from many well-informed and civically engaged citizens at this upcoming tele-town hall. I encourage all citizens to dial in.”

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Sen. Ken Yager to host tele-town hall on May 29