CitiParks HAL Senior Center in Hazelwood closed for maintenance issue

The CitiParks HAL Senior Center in Hazelwood is closed Thursday.

CitiParks said on their X, formerly known as Twitter, page that the center is closed due to a maintenance issue.

There’s currently no word on when the center is expected to reopen.

