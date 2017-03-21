Citing Terror Threats, U.S. Bans Carry-On Electronic Devices From Middle East and North Africa Flights

The U.S. government ordered nine airlines from the Middle East and North Africa to indefinitely ban electronic devices on direct flights to the United States from 10 airports. The ban covers almost all types of electronic devices in the cabin, except phones, small cameras, and approved medical devices.

The Department of Homeland Security did not cite any specific credible threat, but said in a statement Tuesday there are “reasons to be concerned” about terrorist attempts to circumvent aviation security. “The record of terrorist attempts to destroy aircraft in flight is longstanding and well-known,” the statement read. Terrorist groups are “aggressively pursuing innovative methods” to target airlines, including “smuggling explosive devices in various consumer items.”

The United Kingdom announced similar travel restrictions Tuesday. “We have been in close touch with the Americans to fully understand their position,” a British government spokesperson said. Britain ban most electronic devices on inbound flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia. “We think these steps are necessary and proportionate to allow passengers to travel safely,” the spokesperson told reporters.

It’s not clear why a “longstanding” threat to the United States requires action against a handful of international carriers at a limited number of airports. It comes just a month after President Donald Trump pledged to help U.S. airlines compete against government-subsidized carriers in the Persian Gulf, raising questions about whether the ban is more about putative terror risks or trade policy.

DHS cited recent terrorist attacks and attempts, such as the airliner downed in Egypt by a bomb in 2015; an attempted laptop bomb attack in a jet in Somalia in 2016; and armed attacks that year against airports in Brussels and Istanbul. But Brussels is not included in the ban, and it’s not clear what attacks on airports have to do with consumer electronics inside a plane’s cabin.

John Cohen, a former counterterrorism coordinator for DHS, wondered about the timing of the ban, which reportedly was under consideration for several weeks. “Is there new intelligence or is this a reaction of new people to what is older intelligence?” he told Foreign Policy.

The ban will force passengers to check all electronics larger than a phone, including laptops, tablets, e-readers, and the like. It applies to nine airlines and 10 airports in the region with direct flights to the United States. U.S. airlines are not impacted by the ban, as none make direct flights from these airports.

The new restrictions impact: Egyptair, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Kuwait Airways, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines, and Turkish Airlines. Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar are three government-subsidized airlines that U.S. carriers have complained about for years.

The affected airports are in: Amman, Jordan; Cairo; Istanbul; Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Kuwait City; Casablanca; Doha, Qatar; and Dubai and Abu Dhabi. None of those countries were among the six Muslim-majority nations included in the Trump administration’s most recent travel ban, which was also ostensibly done on security grounds.

The airlines were formally notified early Tuesday morning and have until Saturday to comply. If airlines don’t comply, “we will work with the FAA to pull their certificate and they will not be allowed to fly to the United States,” one senior U.S. official told CNN.

A Saudia spokesperson told FP the Department of Transportation notified the airline of the ban and they would begin enforcing it Wednesday.

David Inserra, a homeland security expert at the Heritage Foundation, said DHS likely is focused on countries where security at airports “maybe is not at a level we would like.” He added that the countries impacted are largely allies and partners of the United States. “They have been selected because there is a lot of travel between those countries and there’s an easier way to directly access the United States,” he told FP.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said he was briefed on the new security measures over the weekend and supported them. “These steps are both necessary and proportional to the threat,” he said. “The global aviation system remains a top target and proper security requires that we continually adapt our defenses.”