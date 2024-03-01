Citing growing boomer population, Commission on Aging seeks more county funds — and a plan

Citing increased needs for a graying population, the Washington County Commission on Aging is seeking a 68% funding boost from the county government in the Fiscal Year 2025 budget, which would bring the county's total contribution to the agency to nearly $1.8 million.

The Washington County Commissioners allocated $1.06 million to the Commission on Aging in the current budget. COA is seeking an additional $725,790 for FY 2025, which begins July 1.

The COA is the designated agency for services to seniors, caregivers and those with disabilities regardless of age.

The agency's leadership presented its request to the county commissioners Tuesday, noting that it served more than 11,000 residents in FY 2023.

COA is looking for more money to maintain service to clients already participating in its Meals on Wheels program, add employees to offset what they say is a four- to six-month waiting period for an appointment to get services, help pay for a 3% pay increase for staff, replace some furnishings and add cameras for the parking lot safety and help offset inflation.

COA Board President Ed Lough and CEO Amy Olack used the presentation to garner support for a 10-year plan for addressing needs of a growing aging population.

"Together, we need to actually put together some sort of strategic plan over the next 10 years to address the growing need of services as this baby boomer generation rolls in to requesting services here in Washington County," Lough said.

"Seniors should not have to wait for extended periods of time, wonder about available support, and worry how they will maintain independence in their homes and enjoy a dignified quality of life."

Olack noted that updates to the federal Older Americans Act will change regulations for the agency's programs, but said she was awaiting word from the Maryland Department of Aging about what those changes will mean for the COA and what they will cost.

County Administrator Michelle Gordon noted a disparity in the cost-per-meal for both the local Meals on Wheels program and congregate meal service compared with neighboring counties: $10.25 per meal for both programs in Washington County; $6.24 for home-delivered meals and $2.63 in Frederick County; $1.60 in Garrett County.

Olack countered that COA puts its meals program out to bid, but received only one bid in the last cycle that met all requirements.

County Commissioner Wayne Keefer, who serves on the COA board, added that in Frederick County, for example, paid staff deliver meals rather than volunteers as in Washington County. When adding the wages and transportation costs, he said, the price per meal "goes up rather quickly when you have to pay people."

Comparing them, he said, "is like comparing apples and oranges."

Olack said the agency is open to finding other vendors for its meals programs.

The county's monetary contribution to the COA grew from $967,760 in Fiscal Year 2023 to $1.06 million in the current budget. The county also provides the COA's building.

