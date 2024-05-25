Which cities in Miami-Dade and Broward gained population? Take a look at Census list

Six cities in South Florida saw population increases in 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

But the cities are not among the fastest growing in Florida.

MORE: Florida has two of the 15 fastest growing cities in the US, Census says

Here’s what to know about what the Census found from July 2022 to July 2023:

South Florida cities with population gains in 2023

New condos and housing communities added up to population gains in these Miami-Dade and Broward cities:

Miami: 1.3% to 455,924

Hollywood: 0.8% to 153,859

Miramar: 0.8% to 138,319

Pembroke Pines: 0.7% to 171,119

Fort Lauderdale: 0.6% to 184,255

Hialeah: 0.5% to 221,300

Top-growing cities in Florida

Here are the two Florida cities made the cut for the 15 fastest-growing in the U.S with population of at least 20,000:

▪ Haines City: In the Lakeland-Winter Haven metro area of Polk County, ranked seventh among the fast-growing cities with populations of 20,000 or more between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023. The city had an 10.8% jump in population for a total of 37,272.

▪ Leesburg: In the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area of Lake County, ranked 14th. The city has an 8.7% jump in population for a total of 31,721.