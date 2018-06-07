Citgo says Corpus Christi refinery fire put out

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum Corp [PDVSAC.UL] said a fire was quickly extinguished on Thursday at its 157,500 barrel-per-day Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery.

No injuries were reported due to the fire, the company said.

Three sources familiar with plant operations said the fire shut the 69,000 bpd gasoline-producing Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit 2 (FCCU 2) in the refinery's east plant.

"This incident will not significantly impact any refinery units," the company said.

FCCU 2, the larger of two gasoline-producing units at the refinery, may restart quickly, the sources said.

The fire started at about 9:30 a.m. local time (1430 GMT).





(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Diane Craft)