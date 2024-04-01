Citations for texting while driving soared in 2023. More police will be watching this week.

Be warned: If you're not focused on the road or are using your phone while driving, you might find yourself talking to a police officer this week.

Starting April 1, law enforcement officers across the state will be looking for distracted drivers.

The effort is part of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month which begins April 1, according to a news release from the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau. The agency is partnering with law enforcement across Iowa to combat the trend of distracted driving from April 1-8, according to the release.

Here is everything you need to know about the distracted driving prevention initiative in Iowa.

What are distracted driving rates in Iowa?

During a survey at the Iowa State Fair, 51% of respondents said they always or sometimes drive with a cellphone in their hand, the bureau said.

Officers are also citing more Iowans for distracted driving. More than 9,000 drivers were ticketed for illegal use of an electronic device while driving in 2023, compared to about 1,400 citations in 2022.

One focus group participant claimed texting while driving made them a better driver because it forced them to pay attention to the road. GTSB Bureau Chief Brett Tjepkes called that idea "ridiculous and not true."

Tjepkes urged Iowans to give driving their full attention. "No one is a good distracted driver," he said.

What are Iowa's texting and driving laws?

Yes, law enforcement can pull you over for texting and driving in Iowa. This means reading, writing or sending a message using any portable electronic device.

The only time an officer can't stop you is when the vehicle is at a complete stop and off the traveled portion of the road, according to the GTSB release.

Lawmakers have regularly debated making changes to Iowa's distracted driving laws. A bill this year that would prohibit the use of electronic devices while driving except to answer the phone did survive the Legislature's second funnel deadline in March.

