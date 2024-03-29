Circuit of Homes heats up in April

Mike Thomas

As temperatures rise, the home-buying market also heats up. Get a look at this year’s newest homes with the 2024 Spring Circuit of New Homes that runs April 6-7 and April 13-14.

This year’s tour includes 12 new homes scattered throughout the area. Homes are open the two weekends from 1 to 4 p.m. for your viewing.

A home on Kilkenny Circle NW in Wexford Estates in Jackson Township will be part of the 2024 Spring Circuit of New Homes in Stark County.

Based on conversations with local banks focused on loans for newly constructed homes and other members of the Building Industry Association of Stark & East Central Ohio, we know consumers are interested in looking at available new-home construction as they anticipate the economy continuing to pick up in the coming months.

This is one of our largest circuits, and it is filled with many new homes, at great prices, with many features and extra incentives.

Among the homes in the circuit are ranches – very popular with empty-nesters and first-time buyers. Some of the ranches are condominiums or villas with no exterior maintenance. There are also wonderful custom homes and two-story move-up homes for those interested in expanding or needing more family space.

You are sure to see several homes in the style, price, and location that suits your needs. Interest rates and incentives to buy have never been better. Programs featuring all 12 homes will be at each home. You can also view the program, with a locator map for each home, at biastarkeco.com.

A home on Scotsbury Glen Street NW, in the Meadows of Scotsbury in Jackson Township, will be among the properties in the 2024 Spring Circuit of Homes.

You will enjoy visiting one or more of the homes in the 2024 Spring Circuit of New Homes. As weather gets warmer, it is time to start planning your next move.

Mike Thomas is 2024 president of the Building Industry Association of Stark & East Central Ohio.

If you go

WHAT – 2024 BIA of Stark & East Central Ohio Spring Circuit of New Homes

WHEN – April 6-7 and April 13-14

HOURS – 1 to 4 p.m. each day.

TICKETS – Free admission.

MORE INFO – Twelve homes from 10 builders in 11 different developments in the $250,000–$800,000 price range. Program with locator map, directions and specific information can be found at biastarkeco.com.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Stark County Circuit of Homes to debut in April