CIRCUIT COURT: Murder suspect has initial hearing

Jun. 20—An Elkhart man accused in a March murder had an initial hearing in Elkhart County Circuit court on Thursday. Michael Dandridge, 39, of Elkhart, was charged with the murder of David Strowder, dating back to March 21

Elkhart police were called to the 2400 block of Morton Avenue in Elkhart at 7:25 p.m. that day for a shooting with injuries.

The caller, Strowder's wife, Reatisha Gary, said her brother-in-law Dandridge, was the shooter and had left the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Strowder was pronounced dead at the scene inside a bedroom of the home.

During a police interview, Gary claimed that she'd been outside when her brother-in-law arrived looking for her husband, and walked into the house, the probable cause affidavit reads. The men began speaking, and Gary went back outside.

Gary said in the statement she turned back to the house when she heard her daughter ask, "Why did you shoot my dad?" while holding Dandridge's leg. Dandridge, according to Gary, then calmly walked out of the house and told Gary not to tell police what happened before leaving.

According to the affidavit, Dandridge's girlfriend said she was in the car when the shooting occurred and that after returning her home, he'd left with someone she didn't know. Another witness also claimed to have seen Dandridge come to the home and be inside for a short time before hearing gunshots and Dandridge leaving, the affidavit reads. He identified Dandridge through a photo lineup.

During the initial hearing, Dandridge was also provided a public defender and set dates for upcoming hearings. Pretrial conference is scheduled for July18, trial status conference Dec. 12, and jury trial Jan. 6.

KEONDRE J. HARRIS

Keondre J. Harris, 20, of Elkhart, was sentenced to a total of 12 years during Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to Armed Robbery, a Level 3 Felony, that occurred when he was a teenager.

"Age 20 and 3 felonies, you should not be expecting anything different," Elkhart County Circuit Judge Michael Christofeno said during Harris' sentencing on Thursday.

One of two Elkhart teens charged with armed robbery pleaded guilty. Keondre Harris, 17, is charged with a Level 3 felony of armed robbery and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement from a gas station robbery March 23, 2021. The charge carries a maximum of 16 years.

According to police, he and Elijah Coleman, also 17, used a gun to hold up another teenage victim and steal cash outside the Sunny Side Food Mart along Benham Avenue in Elkhart March 23. The victim had met them at the store, believing it was a meet-up to purchase an iPhone for $700, according to details in a probable cause affidavit.

Coleman allegedly swiped the cash from the victim and took off running. But the victim chased and pushed Coleman to the ground, which caused him to spill the cash, the affidavit reads. The victim stopped to pick up his money and was able to recover about two-thirds of what was stolen off the ground, according to the affidavit.

As police responded, they caught up to the suspects and arrested them following foot pursuits, according to the affidavit. After they were taken into custody, police said about $140 from the stolen loot was found on Harris. Added to what the victim recovered, a few dozen dollars was still missing from the $700 that was initially taken, according to the affidavit.

Due to a history of criminal activity and being on probation during the robbery, Harris was sentenced to nine years enhanced to 12 years at the Indiana Department of Corrections, with four years suspended on reporting probation, for a total of eight years at the Indiana Department of Corrections. Christofeno told him he'd need to go to the Department of Corrections and prove he was serious about changing his life before he would order Purposeful Incarceration as requested.

DARIUS J. HENDERSON

Darius J. Henderson, 34, was sentenced to 11 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, a Level 3 Felony.

Henderson, 34, was arrested in March 2022 after the Elkhart County Intelligence and Covert Unit (ICE) received information about dealing Fentanyl-laced Oxycodone and conducted several controlled purchases to confirm sales.

Henderson was arrested on March 23, 2022 on probable case in the 700 block of Bristol Street, but Henderson denied the allegations.

During Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings on Thursday, Henderson was sentenced to 11 years at the Indiana Department of Corrections for the charge; and for a second charge, one year on alternative placement with six years on probation to run consecutively.

ROBERT A.R. NORMAN

A Bristol man is accused of setting fire to his former boss' work vehicles after being fired and refused pay. He was in Circuit Court on Thursday to continue his jury trial from July 16 to Jan. 6.

Robert A.R. Norman, 39, Bristol, is charged with arson at 19623 C.R. 8, Bristol, dating back to Aug. 20. He had a pre-trial conference and bond hearing during Thursday's Circuit Court.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victims reported to Elkhart County deputies that Norman had told them he was going to burn their house down earlier in the day or the day before.

One of the victims told police that Norman had been working for him but was fired due to poor work performance and use of drugs while on the job. He also told Norman he would not be paid until he removed personal effects from the victim's backyard and alleged that Norman tried to start a physical fight with him.

Police also noted that they had been called out on Aug. 19 for Norman threatening to set fires to the other victim's property. On Aug. 4, police said Norman had also set his own car on fire on their property, and later that week, he did doughnuts in the yard causing damage.

At 3 a.m. Aug. 20, the first victim told police that a woman he didn't know rang his doorbell to inform him that his backyard was on fire. There he found his International 400 work truck and stump chipper on fire.

According to the affidavit, Norman admitted to setting his own car on fire and doing doughnuts in the victim's yard earlier in the month, and said he was upset about not being paid correctly but denied setting the other vehicles on fire.

KAILA M. HIMES

A woman who was allegedly high while driving is being charged with a Level 5 felony after a pedestrian she reportedly hit fell unconscious. On Thursday, Kaila Himes, 24, LaGrange, who is being charged with causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated on Jan. 12, ha her jury trial rescheduled from July 15 to Jan. 6.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Himes was driving west on U.S. 20 in Middlebury when her vehicle went off-road. A witness reported seeing Himes veer off the road, striking a pedestrian at 45 to 55 mph.

Himes, who originally told police she may have had a seizure, was alleged by police to have a "dazed look on her face, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. She was not making sense while speaking and had no idea when she crashed her car."

According to the police report, Himes agreed to a chemical test and while being placed into handcuffs, informed an officer that she had a THC vape pen in her bra and handed it over to police. The chemical test resulted in a positive finding for THC.

The pedestrian Brian Mast, was checking his mailbox at the time, suffered an ulnar fracture, a skull fracture with concussion, and a subarachnoid hematoma.

ELIZABETH J. FEUQUAY

A woman accused of hitting a man on a bike and causing serious injury while high in early October met in court Thursday to continue her jury trial from July 16 to Jan. 6.

Elizabeth Feuquay, 23, Elkhart, informed the court that she's paid biweekly, so she hasn't hired an attorney yet but still intends to retain Wilson & Kinsman.

Feuquay allegedly left the scene of a crash at Roys Avenue and Mishawaka Road in Oct. 3, where she hit a bicyclist in a Jeep Renegade. The victim claimed that Feuquay got out of the vehicle and asked if he was okay, but left after the witness arrived. He recorded a video of the vehicle leaving the scene.

At Elkhart General Hospital, the victim was found to have a broken jaw.

When police made contact with Feuquay by phone, she explained to them that she was on her way to work in Michigan City and they told her to come back. When she was pulled over on the U.S. 20 bypass, she pulled onto the left side of the roadway, and officers assumed she was impaired due to failing to yield properly. As the vehicle was being impounded for Feuquay's arrest on a charge of failure to yield, officers performed an inventory on it, and found a THC vape.

Upon interview, Feuquay attempted the crash to police and told them she'd checked on the victim and knew he was hurt, but made a bad decision, officers wrote in the affidavit.

Feuquay was cited for disregarding a stop sign, failure to yield the right-of-way at an intersection, failure to yield to emergency traffic, and having no valid drivers license.

She was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing injury.

Her new trial is Jan. 6 with a trial status conference Dec. 12.