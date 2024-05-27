Circuit Court clerk for Manatee admitted to U.S. Supreme Court Bar

Angel Colonneso, clerk of the Circuit Court and comptroller for Manatee County, photographed at the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington.

Angel Colonneso, clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller for Manatee County, was admitted to the U.S. Supreme Court Bar on May 9 in Washington, D.C.

Colonneso and 28 fellow New England Law Boston alumni were sworn into the U.S. Supreme Court Bar by taking an oath administered by the clerk of the court in a swearing-in ceremony presided over by the Supreme Court.

Before entering the chambers, the group met with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. in a special event coordinated by the school.

Preceding the oath, Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Elena Kagan read a summary opinion in two cases, Culley v. Marshall and Warner Chappell Music, Inc. v. Nealy.

“To be part of a formal procession into the highest court in our nation and witness the marshal call the court to order as the justices took their seats was a very moving experience for me,” recalled Colonneso.

As a U.S. Supreme Court Bar member, Colonneso can argue a case before the Supreme Court, access special seating to hear oral arguments and access the Supreme Court library.

U.S. Awning hires designer

United States Awning, of Sarasota, has hired Joey Tippen as a full-time designer.

Tippen, who previously worked for the company when he was still in high school, will support the design and production teams by designing awnings and other shade structures using Solidworks, a computer-aided design system.

“We’ve known Joey and his family since he was born,” said Mark Schwalm, president of United States Awning. “Now that he’s had a chance to explore a few different career paths, we are thrilled he decided to return to United States Awning as a full-time designer.”

Tippen graduated from Suncoast Polytechnical High School, in Sarasota, in 2020. He studied business management at Tallahassee Community College before returning to his hometown of Sarasota and working for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

