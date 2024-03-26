Circleville mayor suspends deputy police chief after earlier suspension of chief

Circleville mayor has now put city's deputy police chief on paid suspension along with its chief, after earlier firing safety director.

Circleville's mayor on Monday suspended the police department's deputy chief, who had assumed control of the 25-member department earlier this month after the police chief was suspended.

Both Chief Shawn Baer and Deputy Chief Doug Davis now are facing investigations by the city — Baer for harassment, intimidation and financial misconduct and Davis for alleged employee misconduct, according to a prepared statement released by Mayor Michelle Blanton.

Both men are currently suspended with pay. It was not immediately clear from the mayor's release who within the police department was in charge.

And the city's recently fired safety director told The Dispatch that outside agencies are now investigating Circleville, including the Ohio Auditor's office and the Ohio Attorney General's Ohio Police Officer Training Academy.

Canine mauling and allegations of assault and retaliation

Baer's issues surfaced last year following the attack by a Circleville police dog of an unarmed Black trucker on July 4. The incident stemmed from a police pursuit of Jadarrius Rose by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Rose eventually stopped and had gotten out of his cab and was kneeling in the grass median of a highway with his hands up when the K-9 was turned loose and attacked Rose.

Baer suspended K-9 officer Ryan Speakman because he "did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers" by speaking to others about the incident and complaining — not because of Speakman's command to his dog Serge to attack Rose.

Davis' alleged misconduct stems from a March 5 meeting with Mayor Blanton. The meeting occurred the same day that Blantan fired Steve Wilkinson, the city's safety director, after just one week in the post.

Wilkinson told The Dispatch that officers fear retaliation from both Baer and Davis. He called Blanton a coward "who had caved to the illegal demands of the police department" by not allowing him to continue to investigate problems with police training including firearms training.

Wilkinson said that he saw Blanton leave the March 5 meeting and run into the street crying. Both police and a paramedic were dispatched to that incident, Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson, who was not permitted in the March 5 meeting, said that multiple council members told him that Blanton's reaction followed an assault by Davis during the meeting. They declined to give details of the assault, he said. Blanton has not returned repeated requests to be interivewed.

Veteran Columbus cop just wanted to help

Wilkinson, a retired, 30-year veteran of the Columbus Division of Police, said he started working as a reserve Circleville police officer last year, in part because he lives close by and enjoyed the comeraderie.

But Wilkinson said he found out that supervisors were permitting officers to pass firearms training when they were unable to perform to standards. That's when he said city leaders, including Blanton, asked him to take the part-time safety director position.

According to Wilkinson, former Columbus police Chief Tom Quinlan, who now oversees the Ohio Police Officer Training Academy for the Ohio Attorney General's office, has launched an investigation into the firearms training issues in the Circleville Police Department. He said he's also been told the Ohio Auditor is looking into financial irregularities in Circleville, including Baer's personal time keeping and fiscal oversight of police operations. Neither agency confirms whether investigations are in progress.

Wilkinson said all he wanted was the ability to do his job as safety director and help improve Circleville's police force, which he praised as mostly young and committed officers with poor leaders.

In the weeks leading up to his hiring as safety director, Wilkinson said that Baer launched multiple investigations against him and filed a formal complaint against him. Wilkinson said the complaint involved his complimentary comments praising Davis' weight loss and tan following his vacation, and it has since been dismissed by the city's human resources director.

Wilkinson said he told the mayor and law director to be prepared for "complications" from some police officers once leaders are singled out. He said officers were hostile toward him, with some refusing to work.

"I told (city leaders), 'If you're not prepared to support me, I will fail from the start,' " Wilkinson said. 'They said that they would. But obviously that didn't happen.' "

Wilkinson said he's urged Blanton and council members to share the problems publicly.

"I told them it's got to come out. The people of Circleville will want to know why," he said.

