Circle K opens in former Sheetz

Mar. 26—HIGH POINT — Another convenience-store chain has opened in the former Sheetz that shut down nearly five years ago in south High Point.

Circle K is now the occupant of the property at 1813 S. Main St.

It's using it in the same manner as Sheetz, which had the 6,674-square-foot store with gas pumps custom built from the ground up in 2014 on the site of the former Hinkle Furniture store.

Sheetz, which owns all its stores and does not franchise them to individual owners, closed the S. Main Street store in 2019, citing concerns about customer and employee safety.

The closure focused attention on larger issues related to crime, such as trespassing, drugs and shoplifting, as well as homelessness and panhandling in the area.

Since then, there have been some changes in this part of the city, mainly the N.C. Department of Transportation's ongoing construction of a new interchange at S. Main Street and U.S. 29/70 (Business 85).

This project removed several structures, including a hotel property that was a source of police calls.

Sheetz sold the 2.1-acre site, which is at the intersection with Nathan Hunt Drive and next to Blair Park Golf Course, in 2022 for $3.2 million to a New Jersey limited liability company that is the current owner under the new brand.

The new operator put up Circle K signs and made some interior renovations to the convenience-store space but did not build any new structures or make major exterior changes to the site.