Circle K to offer up to 40 cents off per gallon on Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Circle K gas stations nationwide are offering up to 40 cents off per gallon between 4 and 7 p.m. local time on Thursday.

Customers will be able to fuel up and receive the deal at the pump on Thursday, May 23, another nationwide Circle K Fuel Day.

Circle K will donate 10% of Thursday’s profits to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

Participating Circle K branded locations will have the offer available on Thursday. Click here to find the closest participating Circle K to you.

