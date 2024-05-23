Circle K Fuel Day is today. How to save 40 cents a gallon on gas in metro Phoenix

Arizona drivers may want to hold off filling their tanks for a bit as a big discount on gas is coming on Thursday afternoon. Here's how you can participate.

Circle K Fuel Day 2024 is May 23 at Circle K gas stations across the U.S., which means customers can get lower prices and fuel up for less.

People who come to a Circle K gas station between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time on Thursday can get 40 cents off every gallon.

Circle K has partnered with Children of Fallen Patriots this year to donate 10% of all Fuel Day profits to the nonprofit organization.

"Don’t miss out on this opportunity to save BIG, give back and start your summer travels off right," Circle K said in an announcement.

Circle K Fuel Day locations

To find your nearest Circle K station, use the store locator www.circlek.com/store-locator

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Circle K Fuel Day 2024 is today: Save 40 cents a gallon