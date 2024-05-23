Circle K Fuel Day: Gas discount for 3 hours only today

ST. LOUIS – Gas station and convenience store chain Circle K is offering a big gas discount for drivers ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., all participating Circle K-branded locations nationwide are offering a discount of 40 cents off per gallon. To see which locations are offering this deal, visit circlek.com/fuelday and look for the Circle K on fuel pumps.

In addition, Circle K plans to donate 10% of the profits from fuel sales during the Fuel Day event to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.