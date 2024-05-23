Circle K Fuel Day is here. Get 40 cents off every gallon of gas for a limited time Thursday

If you're looking to fuel up your car before Memorial Day weekend, Thursday could be the best day to do it.

Circle K Fuel Day is back this year, offering customers cheaper gas across the Treasure Coast as part of this national promotion for a limited time. From 4 to 7 p.m., customers can get 40 cents off every gallon of gas during the promotion.

Circle K Fuel day is an annual event where gas is discounted for a special cause. This year, 10% of all Fuel Day profits will go toward Children of Fallen Patriots, a non-profit that provides scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

What are gas prices on the Treasure Coast?

The national average price of gas Thursday was $3.61 and Florida's average was $3.55, according to AAA.com.

Indian River: $3.49

Martin: $3.59

St. Lucie: $3.58

Where are there Circle K's on the Treasure Coast?

There are nine Circle K gas stations on the Treasure Coast, with the most in St. Lucie County. To find the one closest to you, use Circle K's store locator online.

Fort Pierce

Hobe Sound

Port St. Lucie

Stuart

