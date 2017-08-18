Cinnamon Nice Cream

Michael: Who could have guessed that a reality tv star with no government experience, 6 bankruptcies, 5 kids from 3 different marriages, 11 charges of sexual assault, and 4000 plus lawsuits, could be so bad at being president? Trump is one who is against lots of things but doesn't seem to be for anything, offers bombastic and contradictory promises, is a terrifying Orwellian statesman, insults veterans, threatens a free press, mocks the handicapped, denigrates women, immigrants and Muslims. Trump avoided several chances to disavow David Duke, an advocate for white supremacy and former klan leader. Trump is a person who easily lies, who creates an environment where the truth doesn't seem to matter, who has never demonstrated any interest in anyone or anything but himself and his own enrichment. He is an infantile, bullying man, who depending on his mood is willing to discard old and established alliances, treaties and long-standing relationships, Trump's candidacy is a political Ponzi scheme. Asking this man to assume the highest office in the land would be like asking a newly minted car driver to fly a 747.