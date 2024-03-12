Cinnaholic, Good Day DSM open in Ankeny's Prairie Trail for new sweet treats

The District at Prairie Trail in Ankeny has two new places to satisfy a sweet tooth.

Two shops offering a selection of sweet treats held grand openings in the District last weekend: Cinnaholic, 1465 S.W. Park Square Dr. Suite 103, and Good Day DSM at 1515 S.W. Main St. Suite 105. Here's what to know:

Cinnaholic opens second Des Moines metro location in Ankeny for gourmet cinnamon rolls

Cinnaholic, a vegan baked goods chain specializing in cinnamon rolls, opened its first Des Moines metro location in Des Moines' East Village in 2022. The Ankeny Prairie Trail location is the second in the area for Cinnaholic, which has several dozen locations around the country after a feature on ABC's Shark Tank in 2014.

Erica Shouldeen of Des Moines adds toppings to a cinnamon roll at Cinnaholic Bakery in Des Moines' East Village on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

The menu features customizable cinnamon rolls alongside specialty rolls like caramel apple pie, campfire s'mores and cookie monster. Cinnaholic also offers seasonal flavors, brownies, cookies, coffee cake and more.

Cinnaholic's Ankeny location is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Good Day DSM now offers macarons and sweet drinks in Ankeny

Good Day DSM, a macaron shop that first opened in 2023 at Valley West Mall, has moved to Prairie Trail in Ankeny.

Bebe Lam, left, organizes macaron cookies with Anna Lam on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Good Day DSM in Valley West Mall in West Des Moines, Iowa.

The menu features a large selection of colorful macaron cookies — the grand opening selection included crème brulee, orange creamsicle, brownie batter, pistachio, salted caramel and other flavors — alongside a selection of drinks like Vietnamese coffees, coconut sweet cream iced lattes, mango milk and matcha lattes.

Good Day DSM in Ankeny's hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; and closed Monday and Tuesday.

