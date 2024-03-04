Cinderella Project's dress donations to benefit area high schoolers

Mar. 4—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — For girls wanting to feel like the belle of the ball, they'll need that perfect dress.

The annual Cinderella Project will provide prom gowns and accessories to area high school students from noon to 3 p.m. March 16 and 23 at YWCA Greater Johnstown, 526 Somerset St. in the Kernville section of Johnstown.

Sherri Rae, program coordinator, said that the program has been able to provide prom dresses to around 1,800 students since its inception.

"Prom is that one thing that everybody kind of aspires to as a memory, so we want to make sure people have a good experience," she said. "If someone is financially unable to purchase the things that they need, they can still have the memory and can still have that experience.

"Friend groups in high school can go across all kind of socioeconomic ranges, so we don't want that one person feeling left out of that group, and we want them to feel special."

Rae said the organization typically gives out 100 dresses each year, and girls mostly come from Cambria County to find their perfect dress.

"When I first started with the program, we would have people come from Indiana, Westmoreland, Somerset and Blair counties, but now it's become more localized because a lot of those regions are getting their own projects," Rae said.

Once inside, the girls will check in on the first floor. They will have racks of dresses to choose from on the third floor and use dressing rooms on the second and third floors.

Girls will have volunteers assigned to them who help them throughout the trying-on process.

"It's first-come, first-served, and they don't need to pre-register," Rae said. "We usually bring them in between 10 to 15 at a time. They can take up to five dresses at a time to the dressing room and can try on as many dresses as they want throughout the day.

"We have some students who will go through 20 dresses until they find the one, and for others the first one they try on is their favorite."

If a girl selects a dress, she will be able to choose accessories such as shoes, jewelry and handbags.

Beauty bags with health and wellness products will be available while supplies last.

Rae said organizers this year have a large inventory of dresses with a varied range of sizes from 0 to 30 in numerous styles.

"We are at a lucky place where we can be selective on donations coming in, and we want things that are recent within the last five years," Rae said. "We will work with a girl if they come into the program and we don't have a dress in their size. We will make sure that they are taken care of."

Rae said they've also expanded their options to be more inclusive.

"We've started to collect pantsuits, so if we have students who don't want a big puffy Cinderella dress, that also is an option," she said.

Rae said the goal is to make the girls feel special when they come to try on dresses.

"We hope they have that memory, not only of prom itself, but that being taken care of, feeling like they have all the time in the world to pick the dress that's right for them," she said. "We want them to find something they love."

Those attending are asked to bring identification, such as a driver's license, student ID or report card, to show they are a high school student. No proof of income is required.

Monetary donations to the program can be made to the Johnstown Cinderella Project Fund through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies or YWCA Greater Johnstown.

A Cinderella Project Amazon wish list has been set up for those interested in purchasing dresses and accessories for the program.

Information on volunteering for try-on days can be found on the Cinderella Project's Facebook page. For more information, call 814-536-3519.