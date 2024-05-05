Cinco de Mayo parade in Chicago's Little Village canceled after reports of gunfire, police say

CHICAGO — The Cinco de Mayo parade in Little Village was ended early Sunday after the Chicago Fire Department responded to reports of shots fired along the parade route.

The Chicago Fire Department did not transport anyone from the scene, officials said, but responded to Cermak Road and Washtenaw Avenue. The Chicago Police Department announced the parade had been canceled at 1:30 p.m.

Officials first planned to reroute the parade down Damen Avenue but later said the parade was canceled out of an “abundance of caution.”

“The Cinco de Mayo Parade has been canceled to protect the safety of all in attendance, including families and children,” police said.

In a statement, police said the decision was made by the department’s 10th District, elected officials and parade organizers. Gang violence in the area Sunday led to multiple arrests including gun arrests, according to police.

The parade was wasn’t held from 2018 to 2021 because of disagreements between organizers and the 12th Ward alderman. It was also canceled in 2022 because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the organizer’s office.

