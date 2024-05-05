Cinco de Mayo events happening around Central and Southwest Virginia

(WFXR)– As today is Cinco de Mayo, locations across Central and Southwest Virginia are hosting events in celebration of Mexican culture.

Here is a list of events happening near you:

Roanoke:

Awful Arthur’s Cinco de Mayo Party: Cinco de Mayo is being celebrated at Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company in Downtown Roanoke throughout the day.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., live music will be performed by Foster Burton. This will be followed by a Cinco de Mayo party starting at 8 p.m., featuring music from DJ Dollar Bill until 11 p.m.

Awful Arthur’s will be serving specialty food and drinks all throughout the day

For more information, visit Awful Arthur’s Facebook page.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Twisted Track Brewpub: Twisted Track Brewpub is hosting a Cinco de Mayo is hosting its own fiesta starting at 4:30 p.m.

Along with good food and cold drinks, guests will have a chance to learn Bachata and Latin Line dance prior to the dance party starting at 5 p.m.

DJ Guia and DJ Tato will be spinning the beats throughout the evening.

For more information, visit this link.

Lynchburg:

Family Fiesta at River Ridge Mall: The River Ridge Mall is hosting a Family Fiesta at Papa Gallo Cocina Mexicana from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Along with a live mariachi band, guests will be able to grab a free sombrero, make an awesome craft, enjoy delicious treats, hop on a bounce house, and other fun activities celebrating Mexican culture.

Forest:

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Apocalypse Ale Works: Apocalypse Ale Works is hosting a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, featuring their own specially crafted Mexican lager and Margarita KRSH, chicken tacos, and festive music.

Along with food and drink, there will be a special trivia event starting at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit Apocalypse Ale Works’ Facebook page.

Danville:

Luna Loca Cinco de Mayo 2024: Luca Loca restaurant is hosting its Cinco de Mayo fiesta from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Along with good food, live music will be presented by Salvage Title, who will be playing 70s, 80s, and 90s classics throughout the night.

For more information, visit the Luna Loca website.

Blacksburg:

El Rodeo Cinco de Mayo Celebration: El Rodeo on First and Main is presenting its Cinco de Mayo Celebration from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Live music will be presented by DJ Bozh with guests being able to enjoy food and drinks, margarita specials, and more.

For more information, visit this link.

