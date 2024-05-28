How is Cincinnati's new Black Music Walk of Fame doing?

Walks of Fame don't maintain themselves.

The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame opened in July 2023 with national fanfare and a red carpet ceremony. Taxpayers spent $8.5 million to build interactive exhibits where visitors can dance and sing with the Isley Brothers, Penny Ford, Bootsy Collins and other Black music royalty from the city's past.

As the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame nears the end of its first year, The Enquirer looked at the costs and attendance of one of the region's more visible public projects in the past few years.

To keep all those electronics singing outside along the Ohio River, the county will invest hundreds of thousands, possibly more than $1 million, each year, according to receipts and documents obtained by The Enquirer through an open records request. The Enquirer sought all spending following the ceremony that opened the Walk of Fame.

Through the first seven months, the county has spent at least $335,000 in maintenance, cleaning, internet access and music licensing, according to receipts through March 1.

How many people have visited? There's no exact way to measure, but the county estimates about 20,000 based on cellphone pings in the area.

Who is paying the bill?

Hotel guests and people who park at the Banks entertainment venue along the river will pay the costs. That's because the county will use $350,000 from its hotel tax receipts and pay the remaining costs from the money it makes on its parking lots, a large portion of which is at the Banks.

The $350,000 is less than 2% of the $20 million Hamilton County's hotel tax was expected to bring in this year for the county government. The hotel tax pays for tourism and marketing of the county and region's attractions.

County finance officials expect the parking facilities will bring in $17 million this year. The revenues go toward the debt for the construction of the Banks, maintenance of the garage and operations at the Banks.

Where is that money going?

In 2022, seven months before the completion of the Walk of Fame, the county had anticipated operation costs could be $350,000 a year.

But by the end of 2023, the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners, for the first full year of operation, budgeted $1.1 million for the Walk of Fame.

The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame is nestled between Paycor Stadium and the Andrew J. Brady Music Center. It opened in July 2023.

The actual price tag could be a lot less when the year is done, said Phil Beck, Hamilton County's project manager for the riverfront.

"We just opened last July," Beck said. "We’re nine months into the operations. We’re just judging this as we go."

The largest line item of $391,000 will pay for 24-hour security.

For now, the county has used its own security guards, who patrol the massive parking garage underneath the Banks.

This summer, the county will request a proposal to hire a security firm, Beck said.

So far, there's been no issues with vandalism, Beck said. The biggest problem is people riding bikes along the Walk of Fame, Beck said. That presents a safety issue.

"You don't want someone just flying down the ramp," Beck said. "That's just not permitted."

Why is MEMI getting paid $120,000 a year?

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, through its subsidiary Music and Event Management Inc., will get at least $120,000 a year to manage the Black Music Walk of Fame. The symphony has managed the Walk of Fame since it opened in July under an interim contract, getting paid $10,000 a month plus expenses. The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners in April unanimously approved a five-year contract with Music and Event Management Inc., commonly known as MEMI.

Music and Event Management Inc. gets $10,000 a month to inspect and clean the exhibits and stars with the inductees names and manage the software for the exhibits, according to the contracts approved by the commissioners. The county will also reimburse MEMI for costs incurred hiring landscapers and buying equipment.

A view of the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame.

MEMI provides the county with weekly inspection reports, which show the organization has repaired kiosks and digital displays that had stopped playing music.

Through the first seven months, the county has paid MEMI $81,568, according to the receipts obtained by The Enquirer.

MEMI was one of two companies that bid on the Walk of Fame management job. For the county, MEMI made sense, Beck said. The Black Music Walk of Fame sits before the MEMI-owned-and-operated Andrew J. Brady Music Center. The group has experience with lighting and sound systems.

"That’s what they do," Beck said. "They do lighting. They do sound. They do computer hardware and software."

A picture of funk bassist Bootsy Collins' star on the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame.

What are the taxpayers getting in return?

The Black Music Walk of Fame features interactive videos, light shows and music. It's a world-class attraction, Hamilton County Board of Commissioner President Alicia Reece has said in public meetings. Reece came up with the idea and has championed the Walk of Fame as a project to celebrate Cincinnati's Black music history. Reece declined an interview request, saying in an emailed response she would give an update at a one-year celebration on July 27.

The Walk of Fame features stars made of terrazzo, the same as on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. So far, 12 artists have been inducted but there's room for 200. Kiosks with samples of their music play at the push of a button. Speakers hidden beneath meticulously manicured flowers and shrubs play Isley Brothers "That Lady" and other music from Cincinnati-born musicians.

"We’re award-winning now," Reece said at a recent meeting, discussing several architecture awards the Walk of Fame has received. The awards include three from the international advertising competition Muse for augmented reality, diversity and inclusion and outdoor advertising. "We’ve got a lot of bus tours coming in."

About 20,000 people have walked through the Walk of Fame in the first nine months, according to Hamilton County's estimates. While the attraction is free and there isn't an admission price, the county used cellphone pings on the Wi-Fi system to estimate traffic, county spokeswoman Bridget Doherty and Beck said.

"So many people talk about equity and inclusion, this is equity," Reece said at the grand opening in July. "This is yours. This is for our community, this is for our county. This is for the state. This is for the world. And make no mistake, this is a tourism attraction, bringing in dollars to our community."

A look at some of the displays on the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Black Music Walk of Fame: How much is it costing taxpayers?