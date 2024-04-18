Cincinnati Zoo's Gladys the gorilla undergoes surgery after breaking arm in fight

Eleven-year-old Gladys the Gorilla is recovering from surgery after breaking her arm Friday in a scuffle with two other female gorillas.

Eleven-year-old Gladys, one of 11 gorillas housed at the zoo, underwent surgery Sunday for a broken humerus. She sustained the injury two days prior during a scuffle with the younger two females in her troop.

"It’s not unusual for gorillas to have altercations, and this one was actually a minor squabble,” Victoria McGee, Cincinnati Zoo zoological manager of primates, said in a Thursday news release. "She must have fallen in just the wrong way to break her arm, but the result was a complete, oblique facture of her distal humerus."

Because such a break is an uncommon injury at the zoo, the veterinarian staff enlisted in help from Cincinnati Children's surgeons for the procedure, and University of Cincinnati College of Medicine anesthesiologists for post-operative pain.

UC Health physicians monitored Gladys while zoo vets and Children's surgeons performed an operation to repair her fracture. They also gave her a temporary cast to provide stability until a stronger cast suited for a gorilla can be manufactured.

GE Additive is constructing a 3D-printed cast made from titanium. Strength matters because gorillas often hang from their arms, zoologists said.

Gladys will stay behind the scenes for six more weeks until her arm heals. She should be fitted with the cast within the next two days.

Gladys, a western lowland gorilla, was born Jan. 29, 2013 at a zoo in Brownsville, Texas. Cincinnati zookeepers stepped in because her mother was unable to care for her. She went into captivity where keepers lived with her around the clock to teach her how to act and think like a gorilla.

