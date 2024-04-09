Cincinnati to New York: Frontier Airlines launching daily trips from CVG to LaGuardia

It just got a lot easier for Cincinnatians to visit the Big Apple.

Starting Wednesday afternoon, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, better known as CVG, will offer daily nonstop service to New York's LaGuardia Airport through Frontier Airlines, according to a press release.

Departures will be daily at 2:58 p.m. from CVG, arriving in New York City at 5 p.m. Flights will depart from LaGuardia at 5:50 p.m. daily and arrive in Cincinnati at 8:04 p.m.

CVG stated in the release that New York is the first of eight destinations Frontier is adding to its catalog. The airline will launch new locations throughout April and May to depart from CVG.

Those locations have yet to be announced.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: CVG to offer daily flights to NYC airport starting Wednesday