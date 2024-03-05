Cincinnati weather: Thunderstorms, strong winds and hail possible Tuesday.

Another round of rain is expected to hit Greater Cincinnati this week.

According to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday. The strongest storms may produce gusty winds and small hail.

Despite rain chances and cloud coverage, temperatures will be well above early March averages. Forecast highs range from the middle 70s to the upper 60s.

A chance for showers will linger on Wednesday, but any chances for thunder will be gone. A cold front will move into the area, keeping temperatures in the 50s.

A brief dry period will occur Wednesday night into Thursday before more showers spread across the area by Friday night. Precipitation will continue through Saturday but will likely end by Saturday night. One inch or more of rainfall is expected.

Above-normal temperatures will persist through the end of the week. Then, another cool-down will occur on Sunday.

Showers and thunderstorms will spread in from the west, mainly during the afternoon. Any stronger storms could produce gusty winds and small hail. Although there is a very warm start to the day, highs will fall a bit short of what occurred yesterday. pic.twitter.com/n93SmNPR4g — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 5, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50. Southwest wind around 6 mph, becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers are likely, mainly before 2 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. North wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 41. North wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind around 6 mph.

There is a slight chance of showers before 4 a.m., then a slight chance after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 47. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Showers are likely, mainly after 1 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers. High near 58. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Storms, strong winds and hail possible Tuesday