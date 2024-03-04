Cincinnati weather: Sunny skies and warm temps Monday; then more rain

Warm, dry conditions will continue Monday, but then a cold front will drift into the Ohio Valley Region on Tuesday, leading to a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, warm weather will persist all day Monday. A mix of sun and clouds should help temperatures rise to or above 70 in most locations.

Increased cloud coverage is expected overnight. Some light shower activity could develop west of I-75 late. Forecast lows are very mild, in the middle 50s.

A cold front will move closer to the Ohio Valley on Tuesday, bringing the next chance for rain and thunder. Showers and some thunderstorms will be ongoing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will cool down, but highs will still be nearly 10 degrees above normal.

Temperatures will not warm much from what is forecast for midweek. As high pressure builds on Sunday, there will be further cooling with highs closer to seasonal normals.

Temperatures will soar today with highs approaching record warmth. (Records for 3/4, all from 1976: CVG 80, DAY 77, CMH 78) It will still be very warm on Tuesday, although not quite as much since showers and some storms will be moving in from the west. pic.twitter.com/R0lq7jUws6 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 4, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

A slight chance of showers after 4 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. High near 70. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Low around 52. South wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming north after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 59. North wind 6 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy at night, with a low of around 42.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers. High near 59. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Sunny skies and warm temps Monday; then more rain