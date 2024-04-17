Cincinnati weather: Strong storms, hail and tornado possible Wednesday afternoon

Showers and a few thunderstorms will move over the Ohio Valley region Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will occur later in the day and early evening.

According to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, showers will occur Wednesday morning. Scattered storms are expected this afternoon.

The greatest potential for a few strong to severe storms will likely occur between 2 and 5 p.m., mainly in central Ohio. The primary threats are damaging winds of 15-25 mph with gusts of 30-35 and large hail. A tornado cannot be ruled out.

A brief period of severe winds near 60 mph could occur during the strongest storms Wednesday afternoon. However, severe threats appear to be limited to areas along and north of the I-70 corridor.

Highs will be in the 70s.

Winds will die down to a more manageable 8-15 mph overnight and drop to 5-10 mph on Thursday. Expect increasing high clouds during the latter half of the day on Thursday. Due to a lighter wind and abundant sunshine, highs will reach the mid to upper 70s.

Cooler and drier air will move back into the region this weekend through early next week. Some sunshine is likely to return by Friday afternoon. Daytime temperatures will range from the upper 50s to mid-60s.

But before we get to the quieter weather this weekend, it is worth noting that the potential for active weather on Thursday has increased over the past day or so.

Another round of showers and storms is likely late Thursday evening, per a hazardous weather outlook. A few strong to severe storms will be possible, with gusty to damaging winds being the primary threat.

[5:00 AM] Following the morning showers, scattered storm redevelopment is expected this afternoon, with the greatest potential for a few strong/severe storms likely to evolve in central OH. Storm coverage/redevelopment (& intensity) further to the southwest remains uncertain. pic.twitter.com/9vGJDD31O2 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 17, 2024

What is the Ohio River level in Cincinnati?

A flood advisory remains in effect until Wednesday evening for the following areas: Ohio River at Cincinnati and Ohio River at Maysville.

The NWS advises drivers to turn around when encountering flooded roads because most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

According to the weather service's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, the Ohio River at Cincinnati was 50.83 feet as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, which is considered the action stage.

The river rose to a crest of 51.3 feet on Tuesday morning and is expected to drop to 36.5 feet by 8 a.m. on Sunday. The flood stage for the Ohio River at Cincinnati is 52 feet.

Now that river levels have reached 51.0 feet, water will begin to cover more areas of Kellogg Avenue from east of Delta Avenue upstream to near Coney Island to near Eight Mile Road. Parts of Humbert Avenue in the East End of Cincinnati will also begin to flood. Most of the Public Landing and Riverside Park off River Road will also become flooded.

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 2 p.m. It will be cloudy, becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind of 11 to 16 mph, increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Mostly clear at night, with a low of around 53. West wind 7 to 14 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 57. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m. High near 67. Northwest wind around 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy at night, with a low of around 45.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday: There is a chance of showers. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

