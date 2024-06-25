Cincinnati weather: Storms bring risk of high winds, hail. High temps return

Tuesday started out with peaceful, pleasant weather but conditions are expected to change later in the day.

An unsettled pattern, with several chances for showers and storms, will take over in the afternoon, bringing showers, storms, winds and higher temperatures.

According to a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service, "Scattered storms are expected Tuesday afternoon through early evening. Some of these storms may produce large hail and damaging winds."

The high temperature on Tuesday is predicted to reach 96 degrees.

Storms are in the forecast through Wednesday before drier conditions briefly return for Thursday and Friday. However, rain and storm chances return once again on Saturday, with drier conditions favored for Sunday into early next week.

Temperatures are expected to be near or above normal "for the foreseeable future," according to the Weather Service.

Detailed Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers, mainly after 5 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 100. Light south wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. High near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Low around 63. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low of around 63.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 96. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Source: National Weather Service in Wilmington

