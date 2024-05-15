Cincinnati weather: Showers, storms possible for King's Island's first weekday of 2024

King's Island is finally open on weekdays! Here's what you should know about the weather if you're heading to the local amusement park on Wednesday for its first day of daily operations.

According to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, showers and thunderstorms will continue Wednesday, tracking across Kentucky. Showers will be isolated in the morning and will increase in coverage, bringing a threat of thunderstorms by early afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms may produce localized heavy downpours and isolated flooding, per a hazardous weather outlook.

Temperatures may rise to the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon, though sunshine will be scarce due to precipitation and heavy cloud coverage.

Showers are expected to end at night and dry weather moves through the area Thursday. Highs should reach the mid to upper 70s on Thursday. The threat of showers and thunderstorms will return on Friday.

A slow moving system will keep showers and some storms across the area again today. With plenty of cloud cover as well, highs will be a bit below normal. pic.twitter.com/vn8QnJqCJM — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 15, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Wednesday: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 74. North wind 3 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 57. North wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.

Thursday night: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 61. South wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. The high will be near 76. The south wind will be 3 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts will be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: King's Island: Rain, storms in weather forecast for opening weekday