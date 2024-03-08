Cincinnati weather: Rain, rain and more rain this weekend; snow may mix in Sunday ☔️

Expect a rainy weekend in Greater Cincinnati.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, light rain will move into the area early Friday morning and persist through the afternoon. A rumble of thunder will be possible.

Rainfall amounts will generally be one-quarter of an inch or less, with highs reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Several rounds of showers will move through the region through Saturday. Cooler, drier air will filter back into the area late Saturday into Saturday night. Temperatures will generally be in the lower to mid-50s at daybreak and should be in the upper 30s to lower 40s by sunset.

Precipitation chances and gusty winds continue Sunday. As colder air works into the region, there will be a transition from rain to snow showers. As temperatures warm during the day on Sunday, precipitation will change to a mix of rain and snow or all rain.

The cooldown will be short-lived as temperatures climb back into the 50s by Monday and then the 60s by Tuesday. High temperatures are expected to range from the middle 60s to lower 70s by Thursday.

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Friday: There is a chance of showers before 2 p.m., then rain, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch is possible.

Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then rain between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Low around 53. South wind 9 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Rain and thunderstorms before 4 p.m., then a chance of rain. The temperature will fall to around 44 by 5 p.m. The south wind will be 8 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

There is a chance of rain showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., and then a chance of snow showers after 9 p.m. It is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. The northwest wind is 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Sunday: There is a slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain showers. It is partly sunny, with a high near 43. The wind is breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Partly cloudy at night, with a low of around 29.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 71. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: More rain, slight chance of snow this weekend