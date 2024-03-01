Cincinnati weather: Light rain Friday; temperatures to reach 70 this weekend ☀️

Temperatures are on the rise this weekend in Greater Cincinnati.

Expect some sun Friday morning before clouds increase and rain spreads northeast by the afternoon, per the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Temperatures are predicted to rise to near normal on Friday.

Rain will continue to track across the area during the evening and end in a drizzle overnight.

Low clouds and above-normal temperatures are in the forecast for Saturday. A warm, dry stretch is expected Saturday through the first half of Monday. Forecast highs may reach 70 on Sunday and Monday.

The next chance for rain will develop later on Monday through the midweek when a cold front starts approaching from the west.

Temperatures warm into the upper 40s today ahead of rain this evening. pic.twitter.com/oiSMyBpsF3 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 1, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Friday: A chance of rain, mainly after 2 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. South wind 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Rain is likely before 1 a.m., then a chance of drizzle between 1 and 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low of around 42. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy in the evening, with a low of around 44. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Partly cloudy at night, with a low of around 53.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Light rain Friday, then sunny skies ahead