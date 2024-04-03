Cincinnati weather: Flood warning extended in Miamitown; thunderstorms continue

A flood warning has been extended for the Great Miami River at Miamitown until Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Minor flooding is forecast to occur with the river expected to rise above flood stage late Wednesday morning to a crest of 18.8 feet by Thursday morning. It will then fall below the flood stage, which is 16.0 feet, on Friday morning.

At 18 feet, water will approach summer cottages along the Great Miami River near Miamitown.

High water will also linger in low spots and along some creeks around Greater Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Drizzle and some spotty showers are expected early Wednesday morning through mid-morning. Widespread rain showers will return in the afternoon, along with some embedded thunder. Small hail and graupel, or soft hail, can be expected with the stronger showers.

Temperatures will be well below normal, with highs ranging from the mid-40s in the northwest to the lower 50s in the southeast.

Fairly widespread shower activity will continue Wednesday night. As cooler air moves in from the northwest, some snow showers will mix in with the rain showers into Thursday morning. Embedded thunder is in the forecast again for Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will remain seasonably cold, with lows Wednesday night in the low to mid-30s. Highs on Thursday will mostly be in the mid-40s.

What is the water level in the Great Miami River?

The Great Miami River is monitored at several points as it travels from Middletown to Hamilton and through western Hamilton County. The river's depth can vary significantly based on the location.

At Hamilton, the action stage begins at 73 feet, and the flood stage is at 75 feet. As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Great Miami River at Hamilton was at 69.23 feet.

The river is also monitored in Miamitown, where it is much shallower. The action stage begins at 14 feet, and the flood stage is 16 feet.

At 16 feet, flooding of lowland areas along the Great Miami River in Hamilton County can be expected. Lawrenceburg Road would be flooded between Miamiview Road and U.S. 50, as would the area between Suspension Bridge Road and Stephens Road.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Great Miami River at Miamitown was at 11.96 feet.

What is the Ohio River level in Cincinnati?

According to the weather service's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, the Ohio River at Cincinnati was 35.9 feet as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, but it is predicted to continue rising.

The river level will be at the action stage of 40 feet by 8 a.m. Thursday and will rise to 50.7 feet by 8 a.m. Sunday.

The flood stage for the Ohio River at Cincinnati is 52 feet.

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 4 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., and then showers after 5 p.m. The high will be near 50. The southwest wind will be 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Rain and snow showers will occur before 3 a.m., between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., and after 5 a.m. Some thunder is also possible. The low will be around 36. The southwest wind will be 13 to 17 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Thursday: Rain and snow showers will become all rain after 11 a.m. The high will be near 47. The west wind will be 11 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36. West wind 10 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: A slight chance of showers after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Partly cloudy at night, with a low of around 31.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday (Eclipse Day): Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: After storms that spawned tornadoes, possible snow