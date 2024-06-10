Cincinnati weather: Enjoy sunny skies, hot temperatures this week ☀️

It's going to be a beautiful week in Greater Cincinnati.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, a secondary cold front will move through the area Monday. Cloud coverage will expand during the mid-morning hours, leading to temperatures that struggle to climb into the 60s during the afternoon.

A few showers may occur this afternoon and early evening in central and southern Ohio and Northern Kentucky. Otherwise, mostly clear skies will lead to chilly overnight temperatures, per the weather service.

Dry conditions and a warming trend will continue throughout the week. Expect sunny skies Tuesday afternoon and high temperatures in the 70s and lower 80s.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid-80s. Thursday's temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s to near 90 degrees. Surface high pressure and a slightly cooler airmass are forecast for Saturday, with afternoon highs ranging from the mid-80s north to the upper 80s across the south.

Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below normal today. A warming trend will then begin through mid to late in the week. pic.twitter.com/k6AKh9R9Lp — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 10, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Monday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday night: It will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 52. The north wind will be around 6 mph and become calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Weather: Enjoy sunny skies, hot temperatures this week in Cincinnati