Cincinnati weather: Cool, mostly dry week ahead. But will the rain return?

Expect a brief period of dry weather in Greater Cincinnati this week before more unsettled weather returns this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, rain showers will temporarily taper off across the area Tuesday. While there is a slight chance for thunderstorms, most rain will occur in the northern parts of the region.

Breezy conditions are forecast for Tuesday with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will cool to the low to middle 70s.

Precipitation may occur Wednesday evening into the night. However, any thunder will be limited to daytime hours. Some river valley fog will occur Wednesday night as rain tapers off. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70.

Dry conditions will then return Thursday through the start of Saturday. Skies will be mostly clear and sunny during this period. It will continue to be cool, with highs ranging from the upper 60s north to the lower to mid-70s south.

The next chance for showers and thunderstorms will occur during the day on Saturday and persist through the remainder of the weekend. Highs this weekend will range from the mid-70s to the lower 80s.

Embedded midlevel disturbances will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms to much of the region today. The afternoon and evening hours will be most favored, especially north of the Ohio River. pic.twitter.com/Q5weHAAulk — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 28, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. A light west wind will increase to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday night: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 p.m. and midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 54. West wind around six mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: There is a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers before 2 a.m. Patchy fog after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northeast around six mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 82. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 86. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Weather: Cool, mostly dry week ahead; rain to return this weekend