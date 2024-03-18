Cincinnati weather: Chilly temperatures, chance of snow showers in forecast Monday

It may be late March, but some snow showers will be possible in Greater Cincinnati this week.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, scattered snow showers and unseasonable cold weather will move into the Ohio Valley on Monday. Precipitation is likely to occur from midday through the afternoon.

Highs are expected to reach the upper 30s to low 40s, but temperatures could dip to the low to mid-30s while it snows. Reduced visibility during snow showers is the main concern, but light snow accumulation of a few tenths of an inch may occur on grassy areas.

The snow showers will decrease after sunset, leading to a cold and dry night. Temperatures will drop into the mid-20s by morning.

Tuesday will be breezy, with wind gusts between 25 and 35 mph. Highs will range from the lower 40s northwest to the mid to upper 50s far south and southeast.

Dry weather, decreasing wind, and mostly clear skies are forecast for Wednesday through Thursday. It will be colder, however, with highs ranging from the upper 30s to upper 40s.

The next chance for precipitation will arrive on Friday. A chance of rain or snow will occur late Thursday night and will transition to a chance of rain on Friday. Temperatures will warm up on Friday to the upper 40s north and mid-to-upper 50s south.

A cold air mass will reside across the Great Lakes today. This will bring cold temperatures as well as a threat for snow showers. Snow accumulations will be light with perhaps a brief dusting on elevated/grassy surfaces. pic.twitter.com/pjiGAMO8L5 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 18, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Monday: Scattered snow showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. A total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

It will be mostly cloudy at night, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 26. The northwest wind will be 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Partly cloudy at night, with a low of around 37. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 8 to 17 mph.

Mostly clear at night, with a low around 24.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday: A chance of rain after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Weather: Chance of snow showers, chilly temps to return Monday