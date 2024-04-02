Cincinnati weather alert: Southwest Ohio, NKY at risk for tornadoes, severe storms Tuesday

The National Weather Service office at Wilmington says most of Ohio is in an area of moderate risk for severe weather on Tuesday.

A series of storms that could produce strong winds, hail or tornadoes will impact the Greater Cincinnati region Tuesday.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service at Wilmington are calling for several thunderstorms overnight Monday into early Tuesday. Some storms could be severe with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain.

A tornado cannot be ruled out.

Severe thunderstorm watch issued

The weather service issued a severe thunderstorm watch Monday at 8:38 p.m. until April 2 at 3 a.m. for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley, Union and Wayne counties in Indiana and Butler, Darke, Hamilton, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Warren counties in Ohio.

Northern Kentucky counties were not part of the watch area, although they were included in an area of moderate risk for severe weather on Tuesday.

What is a severe thunderstorm watch?

The National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur. It only means they are possible.

Severe thunderstorms are defined as having winds of 58 mph or higher and/or having hail 1 inch in diameter or larger.

Cincinnati is in the path of a strong storm surge that could bring damaging winds, large hail and possibly tornadoes Tuesday.

Will Cincinnati get a tornado?

Several tornadoes, some strong or intense, will be possible. There is a 15% probability of an EF2 to EF5 tornado, a "moderate" risk.

Showers and thunderstorms will redevelop Tuesday afternoon and evening. Those storms will likely be strong to severe, according to the service's hazardous weather outlook.

A cold front will move through the area Tuesday night, ushering in a cooler airmass for the middle of the week, according to forecasters. Temperatures will cool from the late 50s and early 60s to as low as 34 on Wednesday night, when a rain/snow mix is possible.

Cincinnati flood warning: What's the status?

A flood watch will remain in effect in the Cincinnati region until 8 p.m. Tuesday. One to 2 inches of rainfall is possible.

There will be an uptick in flash flooding late in the overnight into Tuesday morning if the current weather trends continue. This may impact the morning commute with water-covered roadways and possible road closures, according to forecasters.

These are the severe thunderstorm risk categories from the National Weather Service.

What is the forecast?

Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. Low around 60. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Some storms could be severe, with heavy rain. High near 73. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after 5 a.m. Some storms could be severe, with heavy rain. Low around 39. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m. High near 48. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Rain showers before 11 pm., then rain, possibly mixed with snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 35. West wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers before 2 p.m., then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Source: National Weather Service at Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Possible tornadoes, severe storms in Southwest Ohio, NKY April 2